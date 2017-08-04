Namibia: Accident Victims Identified Through DNA

Windhoek — The identification process involving the DNA of all the ten victims who perished in the horrific accident that took place on the B1 road between Otjiwarongo and Okahandja on April 30 has now been completed successfully.

The Namibian Police Force spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said the disaster victims' identification process has been completed and the remains are now ready for retrieval.

"The Namibian Police Force humbly apologises for any inconveniences this necessary but long process may have caused and further extends its sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families," said Shikwambi.

The remains to be recovered are those of the 10 victims who were burned beyond recognition in the horrific accident that occurred on the B1 road 85 kilometres south of Otjiwarongo.

The accident involved an Iveco bus that was travelling from the north carrying 24 occupants, colliding with a Nissan NP 200, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

All five occupants in the Nissan NP 200 perished. Only 14 people survived the accident.

The police report at the time indicated that the bus burst into flames following the impact due to a sideswipe.

Immediate family members of the victims were requested by the police to travel to Windhoek for DNA and identification procedures.

Shikwambi further said families must now visit the Windhoek police mortuary with their identification documents (IDs) in order to retrieve the remains of their family members.

"The families must take note that it is not necessary for those whose DNA samples were taken to retrieve the remains, but any relative can visit the mortuary and claim the remains," clarified Shikwambi.

Family members may contact Warrant Officer Shatipamba for the retrieval on 061-2094307 or on 081273 5188.