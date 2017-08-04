Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Friday cast his ballot in an election he is expected to win by a landslide.

The Rwandan leader arrived at APE Rugunga School, one of the polling stations in Nyarugenge, a district in the capital Kigali, shortly after 11am accompanied by his wife Jeannette and four children - Ivan, Ange, Ian and Brian.

President Kagame, who is contesting against Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party and independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana, did not take questions from the waiting journalists, leaving soon after the family cast its votes.

Thousands of Rwandans lined up at various polling stations across the country as early as 6am. Voting was opened at 7am. Music, encouraging citizens to vote, played from loud speakers stationed at the centres, colourfully decorated in Rwanda's national colours -blue, green and yellow.

Mr Kagame enjoys wide popularity in Rwanda but often attracts criticism from rights groups and Western media, who accuse him of tight control of the country. They also point to lack of substantial competition politically.

He is however credited with turning around the country after the 1994 genocide to one of the world's fast growing economies.

Dancille Mugorewera, 89, assisted by her grandchildren, woke up at 6am and headed to vote at Kimironko ETM Primary School in the capital, where she told The EastAfricanthat she "wanted to vote her son Kagame".

"We have come in large numbers to show the world that we are happy with our leader and that we can exercise our democratic right," said Innocent Habimana, 33, a visually impaired man.

Mr Habimana voted for the first time using a special braille ballot paper, which was introduced to help blind people cast their votes.

"It is my second time to vote. The first time I was helped by other people but I am happy today that I will do it myself, since I know how to read using braille," Mr Habimana said.

According to the National Electoral Commission (NEC), about 6.9 million Rwandans are expected to take part in presidential election.

Rwandans in diaspora

Rwandans in the diaspora cast their votes on Thursday.

According to NEC, 44,362 Rwandans voted in 98 polling stations across the world.

"The election turnout among Rwandan diaspora was very high and the process generally went smoothly", said Prof Kalisa Mbanda, the NEC chairman.

In Rwanda, there are 16,691 polling stations across the country with more than 1,800 observers including 400 from the international community monitoring the election.

"The voter turnout is impressive. People got to the polling stations an hour before voting opened. We are also impressed by how electoral officials are keen to explain to voters the process," Frederic Rwibasira, a member of the Civil Society Observe Mission told The EastAfrican.