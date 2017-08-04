Ghana: Govt' Is Committed to Creating Jobs for Ghanaians - Nana

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has re-affirmed his government's pledge to fix the tattered economy of the country.

He also noted that the Akufo-Addo administration, being in a hurry, would not rest unless it had brought jobs and prosperity to the Ghanaian people, especially, the youth.

At a ceremony to swear in four Ambassadors and one High Commissioner, President Akufo-Addo observed that Ghanaians voted massively for the New Patriotic Party to fix the collapsed economy, and put the country on the right path.

Whilst praising the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, the President said the country had commenced measures towards solving the economic challenges facing it.

"They voted for us to fix the economy and put our country on the path of progress and prosperity. Indeed, we have begun to fix the economy, and the mid-year review presented on Monday by the brilliant Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, shows that we are on track. We will fix the economy. We will bring jobs and prosperity to Ghana.

"We are determined to create the appropriate macroeconomic environment which will attract domestic and foreign investment into these - the real sectors of our economy. You have to help in that exercise," he said.

Advising the envoys, President Akufo-Addo told them to foster and strengthen Ghana's ties with the respective countries they had been assigned to, and explore other areas of effective co-operation to inure to the mutual benefit of the country.

"Ghana is on very good and cordial terms with the countries to which you have been posted. Our bilateral relations span several decades, and our ties of co-operation remain strong. Your role is to deepen these even further, as well as to explore other areas of effective co-operation, which will inure to the mutual benefit of our respective populations," he said.

He continued: "In doing so, you will recall at all times our objective - to build a Ghana Beyond Aid, a Ghana which is self-reliant and exploiting its own resources, honestly, with hard work, enterprise, and creativity to build the free, prosperous Ghana of the dreams of the founding fathers of our nation."

The five persons, who received their letters of credence, according to President Akufo-Addo, had distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour, adding that "they are eminently fit to represent Ghana in their respective places of accreditation, which have expressed satisfaction at their appointments."

They are: (1) Mrs. Dufie Agyarko Kusi, an experienced, international public servant, who is to represent Ghana in the vibrant Republic of Korea; (2) Madam Virginia Hesse, a respected, former senior civil servant, who is going to Prague, the Paris of Central Europe, in the Czech Republic; (3) Mrs. Francisca Ashitey-Odunton, a well-known media practitioner, who will be Ghana's High Commissioner to Kenya; (4) Mr. Alowe Leo Kabah, a seasoned lawyer and politician, who is heading as Ambassador to the Republic of Benin; and (5) Prof. Abena Busia, an internationally-acclaimed academic and poet, who will be our Ambassador to the giant of South America, Brazil.

With the onerous responsibility of preserving and promoting the image of a country whose reputation amongst the comity of nations is high, President Akufo-Addo stressed that "you represent a country that, as a result of the commendable conduct of the Ghanaian people, is regarded as one of the most stable on the continent, which is a functioning democracy, governed by the rule of law, and respect for individual liberties, human rights and the principles of democratic accountability."

He continued: "We are regarded as the beacon and standard bearer of democracy in Africa, and, recently, in April, according to the reputable RMB Global Markets Research, the 4th best place to invest and do business in on the African Continent. You are the most visible symbol of our country out there, and in all your actions, you must guard jealously our country's image. I am confident this is a charge you will uphold."