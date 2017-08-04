Gambia: Middle Level Managers' Interactive Seminar Wraps Up

The Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni in The Gambia, in collaboration with Global Human Resources Development Initiative, recently organised a one day interactive seminar for middle level managers in the public sector at the Management Development Institute conference hall.

The objective of the seminar was to strengthen the capacity of 25 middle level managers in the public sector on leadership, strategic management, public sector management among other things.

During the meeting, participants explored and gained insight into leadership essentials through in-depth lecture, group discussion, hands on exercises and facilitated learning.

At the end of the seminar, participants were equipped with knowledge and skills to be more effective managers in their respective organisations.

Delivering her keynote address, Mrs Awa Sillah, the program coordinator of Mandela Fellowship, noted that the workshop was designed by the Mandela Fellowship for alumni to give back as they believe and add value for effective service delivery.

Mrs Sillah stated that the forum was also designed to give them the opportunity to brainstorm on some leadership fundamentals but most importantly to give them the opportunity to network.

She also stated that the Mandela Washington Fellowship in The Gambia recognises the role of the public service in national development, adding that they should all be committed to support the country in achieving the set goals and objectives.

She challenged the participants that as leaders of the most important institutions in The Gambia, much is expected of them to transform and manage change in order to bring about more efficiency and effectiveness in the delivering of services.

However, she went on, for the ongoing learning and evaluation process to be successful, it must be integrated into the mindset of the public services.

She further said the Mandela Fellowship have commissioned seasoned resource persons that facilitated the sessions.

For his part, a representative of the 2016 Mandela Washington Fellowship, Baboucarr Saine, described the workshop as timely and significant initiatives as it seeks to address priority areas of the public sector to promote efficient public services performance and delivery.

He said like any organisation desiring to succeed, the government of The Gambia must have recognised that it could not do so without its most treasured assets-its human resources.

He noted that this is achieved by well-trained, disciplined, highly qualified and motivated corps of officers, stating that developing civil servants and equipping them with requisite knowledge and right attitudes to enhance their performance and boost their productivity should always be a priority.

Modou Drammeh, the guest speaker, expressed appreciation to anyone who had contributed in one way or the other toward the success of the training.

He stressed that leadership is a critical element in achieving organisation success, adding that many oganisation prosper or falter based on the quality of the leaders.

He implored the participants to take the learning opportunity with seriousness to filter the information and put it into practice as leaders of their organizations.