Gambia: Living With Dirt in the City Centre

The heartbeat of our environment has become an eyesore these days as most of the street junctions and outlets in town are inundated with dirt and all manner of filthy things deposited there during last Saturday's set settal.

Although similar situations were set in during the Jammeh days, the new Gambia under Barrow seems to be aggravating this manner of entertaining filthy and hazardous environment in our midst, as since Saturday we have continued to live with harmful dirt on the streets of our city centre.

When the ill-prepared-for set settal was announced, people who got the news and those who later on caught air of the news managed to clear their immediate environment only to deposit or dump their sacks of dirt and unwanted items at nearby junctions on the main highways off their homes, thereby creating piles of garbage that have been lying down there throughout the week to the detriment of our health and hygienic psyche.

This ugly sight must be cleared and sanity allowed to prevail, for which the municipal or city councils and, by extension, the local government and lands ministry are squarely responsible.

But why are they not, that the people in the communities would have to live with the dirt and rubbish and risk being infected by the foul smell, dangerous pathogens and polluting substances oozing out of the garbage in the localities.

In fact if there had been strategically located dustbins and large trash cans across the cities and localities, with regular clearing of dirt, depositing and piling such rubbish on the streets would not have been the situation. People would have been using those dustbins and trashcans to deposit their dirt and rubbish.

But it seems the government is oblivious of the fact that a nation or society needs to cater for or have sufficient dustbins and dumpsites across its length and breadth where the people would deposit or dump their dirt and rubbish for 'other use'.

We as a people cannot afford to live without such facilities in our environs, as it leaves much to be desired and tells a lot about the health and sanitary consciousness of our government or better still our municipal or area councils.

So we are pleading with the authorities responsible for health and sanitation and for keeping the city clean that they are duty-bound to come to the aid of the people by doing all they could to clear the heaps of garbage on the streets of our surroundings, and to really ensure our localities are inundated with dustbins rather than with dirt and filth, which are menacing and life threatening.