Gambia: Alleged Murder Case Adjourned for Judgment

The Basse High Court, presided over by Justice Simon A. Abi on 28 July 2017 adjourned the murder trial involving Lamin Fatty, alias Tunkaro Gakou, to October sitting for judgment.

The accused, Lamin Fatty, aged 41 years is charged with murder.

The prosecution alleged that the accused on 22 July 2015, at Sutukonding Village in Wuli East district, unlawfully murdered one Alhajie Morro Gaku by beating him with a piece of timber on his head.

The prosecution called five witnesses to prove its case against the accused and tendered several exhibits and the accused testified as lone witness in his defence.

According to a witness Kebba Kebbeh, the incident happened on 22 July 2015 when the accused accosted the deceased with insults following inquiry by the deceased as to who the accused was insulting.

The witness said the accused hit the deceased with a timber stick three times on his head before he intervened to separate them.

He disclosed that the deceased was later taken to Yerro-Bawol Health Centre and subsequently referred to Brikama Major Health Centre where he was pronounced dead.

Wuday Gakou, a shopkeeper said on 21 July 2015 she was given two jerry cans of fuel for delivery to her father which were subsequently stolen by the accused.

Madi Trawally, a police officer attached to Basse Police Station stated that he visited the crime scene together with the accused and he was led to where he hit the deceased.

The witness said he recorded the accused cautionary and voluntary statements and they were tendered in evidence, admitted and marked as exhibits.

Dr M.I.A. Khalil, a pathologist at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital said the deceased was brought to the Hospital and was identified to him by his family members.

He stated that he conducted an autopsy and prepared a report, which was tendered in evidence, admitted and marked as exhibit.

The accused opened his defence and was cross-examined by the prosecution.

The matter was adjourned to October sitting of the court for judgment whilst the parties were ordered to file their brief of arguments.