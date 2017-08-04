Gambia Women Team to Scuffle With Women Selection in Friendly

The Gambia Women National team will today, Friday 4 August 2017, rub shoulders with the women selection team in a warm-up encounter at FIFA Goal Project in Old Yundum.

The warm-up tie is part of The Gambia's Women team preparations for their international friendly fixtures against Cape Verde slated for Saturday 26 August at the independence stadium in Bakau.

Coach Mariama Boom Sowe and her charges will use their warm-up friendly clash with the Women selection team as a technical preparation ahead of their international friendly with the Cape Verdeans on 26 August 2017.

It would be recalled that The Gambia qualified for the 2012 FIFA Women World Cup after thrashing Tunisia 3-1 in the qualifiers to progress to the global biggest women football fiesta.