Gambia: Omar Sise Remains U-20 Gaffer Despite Wafu Championship Assignment

Omar Sise is set to remain as the Gambia U-20 team coach despite that the Gambia Football Federation has assigned him to guide The Gambia to the 2017 WAFU football championship in Ghana next month.

Coach Sise guided the Gambia U-20 to the final round of matches in the 2017 Africa U-20 Youth Championship qualifiers in which the young Scorpions lost to Guinea Conakry 2-1 in the return leg in Conakry after their goalless draw in the first leg in Banjul.

The defeat resulted in The Gambia's exit from the continent's junior biggest football fiesta qualifiers.

Coach Omar Sise is expected to guide The Gambia to the 2017 WAFU football championship to be hosted in Ghana next month after replacing coach Alagie Sarr, following the country's elimination from the 2018 CHAN qualifiers after losing to Mali 4-0 on aggregate in the qualifiers.