Gambia: Judge Orders Summons Be Served On Witnesses to Appear in Murder Trial

The Basse High Court presided over by Justice S.A. Abi on 28 July 2017 ordered the court registrar to issue summons and serve the Officer in Charge of Kaur Police Station for onward service on three persons believed to be the prosecution witnesses in the alleged murder trial of Ebrima Jallow.

The witnesses are Anthony Mendy, Ellen Mendy and Gabriel Dampha, all of Wassu Village.

The presiding judge's declaration emanated following the prosecution's application that the court issues summons to the listed persons for their refusal to appear and testify in court.

The prosecution led by State Counsel L. Jarju informed the court that he had made several efforts to get the witnesses to court but to no avail so the matter was yet to commence as a result of the witnesses refusal to appear to court.

The accused, Ebrima Jallow, is charged with a single count of murder and the particulars of offence stated that on 27 April 2010, at Kuntaur Wassu Village, with intention to kill, allegedly caused serious head injury to one Alhagie Bah.

The trial judge therefore ordered that the summons be served on the OC of Kaur Police Station and a copy be served on the Inspector General of Police.

The matter was adjourned until 23 October 2017, for mention.