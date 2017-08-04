Gambia: Court Discharges Ebrima Jawara and Three Others

The criminal charge against Ebrima Jawara, Alasan Bah, Sulayman Manneh and Hassan Jallow was yesterday withdrawn by the state at the High Court in Banjul, presided over by Hon. Justice Zainab Jawara Alami.

During yesterday's sitting, state counsel L. Jarju informed the court that the State had filed a nolle prosequi in respect of the case, in accordance with section 85 (1) (c) of the constitution and section 64 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

He applied that the case be discontinued accordingly.

Lawyer C. E. Mene, the lead defence counsel informed the court that he has no objection to the state's application, whilst lawyer H. Sisay-Sabally also informed the court that she also has no objection but requested that an order be made to discharge the sureties of the defendants.

In her ruling, Justice Zainab Jawara Alami summarized the charges the accused persons were charged with and the relevant laws under which they are punishable.

She stated the relevant sections of the constitution and criminal procedure code dealing with nolle prosequi and then proceeded to discharge the 4 accused persons as well as their bail sureties.

The state was represented by L. Jarju, whilst Ebrima Jawara was represented by C.E. Mene and M. Drammeh, Alasan Bah was represented by H. Sisay-Sabally, S. Gaye appeared for Sulayman Manneh and Hassan Jallow was represented by P. Gomez, who held brief for lawyer A.J. Njie.