4 August 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Court Discharges Ebrima Jawara and Three Others

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bruce Asemota

The criminal charge against Ebrima Jawara, Alasan Bah, Sulayman Manneh and Hassan Jallow was yesterday withdrawn by the state at the High Court in Banjul, presided over by Hon. Justice Zainab Jawara Alami.

During yesterday's sitting, state counsel L. Jarju informed the court that the State had filed a nolle prosequi in respect of the case, in accordance with section 85 (1) (c) of the constitution and section 64 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

He applied that the case be discontinued accordingly.

Lawyer C. E. Mene, the lead defence counsel informed the court that he has no objection to the state's application, whilst lawyer H. Sisay-Sabally also informed the court that she also has no objection but requested that an order be made to discharge the sureties of the defendants.

In her ruling, Justice Zainab Jawara Alami summarized the charges the accused persons were charged with and the relevant laws under which they are punishable.

She stated the relevant sections of the constitution and criminal procedure code dealing with nolle prosequi and then proceeded to discharge the 4 accused persons as well as their bail sureties.

The state was represented by L. Jarju, whilst Ebrima Jawara was represented by C.E. Mene and M. Drammeh, Alasan Bah was represented by H. Sisay-Sabally, S. Gaye appeared for Sulayman Manneh and Hassan Jallow was represented by P. Gomez, who held brief for lawyer A.J. Njie.

Gambia

Diplomatic Passports for Jammeh, Family and Others Cancelled

The Government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.