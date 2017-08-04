Mali: SA Hostage in Mali - Stephen Mcgowan Home After Six Years in Captivity

analysis

Experts on jihadi terrorism are convinced that the South African government must have paid al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) a ransom to secure the release last week of Stephen McGowan after nearly six years in captivity in northern Mali. Not so, say international relations and security ministers. By PETER FABRICIUS.

Malcolm McGowan, Stephen's father, said at a government press conference on Thursday that he was "pleased to say my son is looking well and healthy and his mind is as sharp as ever," despite his ordeal.

Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane announced on Thursday that McGowan had been released on 29 July and had been reunited with his family. She and State Security Minister David Mahlobo firmly denied that the South African government had paid a ransom or met any other condition for the release.

Rukmini Callimachi, an expert on jihadi groups for the New York Times, tweeted later that Pretoria had in fact paid €3.5-million to AQIM through Gift of the Givers, a South African charity which had been negotiating with AQIM for some time for McGowan's release.

Callimachi quoted a retired European intelligence official as saying that Gift of the Givers had "agreed on...