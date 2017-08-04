South Africa: The Cannabis Chronicles - What the State Has Just Cost Us

analysis

For the opening four days of the first truly scientific hearing into the merits of cannabis legalisation in South Africa, court 6E in Pretoria was the non-sequitur capital of the world. The state and its religious Christian partner, the anti-abortionist Doctors for Life, did all they could to ensure that top-tier medical science made it nowhere near the stand - even if it meant they stopped making sense. So what has the country lost? By KEVIN BLOOM.

I. Below the Belt

"Argentina, Australia, Croatia, Colombia, Jamaica, France, Romania, Czech Republic, Finland, Chile."

These were the 10 countries that Dr Donald Abrams recited from his notes while we were waiting for court to resume on Wednesday 2 August. The "Trial of the Plant" was only in its third day, and Dr Abrams - arguably the world's foremost expert on the medicinal properties of cannabis, with 183 articles in international peer-reviewed journals to his name - knew it was unlikely that he would be called to testify.

"I would have given evidence on this had I been asked," he told Daily Maverick, referring to the growing list of countries where medical cannabis had already been deemed legal.

For Dr Abrams, chief of...