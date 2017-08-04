4 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Cannabis Chronicles - What the State Has Just Cost Us

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

For the opening four days of the first truly scientific hearing into the merits of cannabis legalisation in South Africa, court 6E in Pretoria was the non-sequitur capital of the world. The state and its religious Christian partner, the anti-abortionist Doctors for Life, did all they could to ensure that top-tier medical science made it nowhere near the stand - even if it meant they stopped making sense. So what has the country lost? By KEVIN BLOOM.

I. Below the Belt

"Argentina, Australia, Croatia, Colombia, Jamaica, France, Romania, Czech Republic, Finland, Chile."

These were the 10 countries that Dr Donald Abrams recited from his notes while we were waiting for court to resume on Wednesday 2 August. The "Trial of the Plant" was only in its third day, and Dr Abrams - arguably the world's foremost expert on the medicinal properties of cannabis, with 183 articles in international peer-reviewed journals to his name - knew it was unlikely that he would be called to testify.

"I would have given evidence on this had I been asked," he told Daily Maverick, referring to the growing list of countries where medical cannabis had already been deemed legal.

For Dr Abrams, chief of...

South Africa

Game Day! Ellis Park Braces for Super Rugby Epic

At 16:00 on Saturday afternoon, all eyes will be on Ellis Park as the Lions look to reach the summit of southern… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.