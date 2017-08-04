4 August 2017

Rwanda - 'Green' Candidate Claims Massive Support in Run-Up to Poll, but the Facts Don't Back It Up

His chances of snatching victory in Rwanda's presidential vote on Friday are next to nothing. Frank Habineza's running anyway. KRISTEN VAN SCHIE reports.

The campaign trail didn't start well for Frank Habineza.

At one rally, the hopeful in Rwanda's presidential poll was met by a cavalcade of bikers decked in the colours of the ruling Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF). At another, Habineza's Democratic Green Party was told it could not campaign at its advertised venue - and was instead referred to a nearby cemetery, he said. Then there was that time a group of school kids waving RPF flags threw stones at him...

"It was a very bad beginning," Habineza admitted to Daily Maverick via telephone a few days before the vote.

Still, being on the ballot paper at all is an achievement for the Green Party. It took four years of jumping through bureaucratic hoops to be registered officially in 2013 - a period peppered with intimidation, arrests, and assault, says Habineza.

In 2010, his deputy's body was found not far from the Burundi border, partially beheaded. Habineza fled to Europe and didn't return until 2012.

Five years later, the 40-year-old is one of just two contenders - the...

