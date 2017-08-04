4 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Scorpio - The Plot Thickens As SARS Acts Swiftly Over CFO Matlwa, Yet Marks Time Over Makwakwa

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Matsobane Matlwa was facing a complaint of bullying and abusive behaviour against a colleague when he "resigned" as CFO of the SA Revenue Service (Sars) this week. He shied away from explaining the circumstances, but Scorpio has evidence suggesting Matlwa didn't go wilfully. The swift action by Sars stands in stark contrast to Sars boss Tom Moyane's delaying tactics in getting rid of his right hand man, Jonas Makwakwa after he was caught depositing millions of dodgy rand into ATM's. We don't have all the pieces of the puzzle, yet, but let's discuss what we know so far. BY PAULI VAN WYK.

Sars Chief Financial Officer Matsobane Matlwa was marched out of Sars Lehae building in Pretoria this week under the supervision of security personnel. He left Sars Lehae for Hilton House offices, also in Pretoria, to fetch some of his belongings and was escorted out of this building too. He has been ordered to serve his notice period at home - a fact that struck every source in Sars as very odd.

Yet, Matlwa tried his best to convince Scorpio on Friday that he has "resigned on my own accord".

"I spoke to [Moyane], we agreed to part amicably....

South Africa

Game Day! Ellis Park Braces for Super Rugby Epic

At 16:00 on Saturday afternoon, all eyes will be on Ellis Park as the Lions look to reach the summit of southern… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.