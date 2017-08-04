South Africa: Scorpio - The Plot Thickens As SARS Acts Swiftly Over CFO Matlwa, Yet Marks Time Over Makwakwa

analysis

Matsobane Matlwa was facing a complaint of bullying and abusive behaviour against a colleague when he "resigned" as CFO of the SA Revenue Service (Sars) this week. He shied away from explaining the circumstances, but Scorpio has evidence suggesting Matlwa didn't go wilfully. The swift action by Sars stands in stark contrast to Sars boss Tom Moyane's delaying tactics in getting rid of his right hand man, Jonas Makwakwa after he was caught depositing millions of dodgy rand into ATM's. We don't have all the pieces of the puzzle, yet, but let's discuss what we know so far. BY PAULI VAN WYK.

Sars Chief Financial Officer Matsobane Matlwa was marched out of Sars Lehae building in Pretoria this week under the supervision of security personnel. He left Sars Lehae for Hilton House offices, also in Pretoria, to fetch some of his belongings and was escorted out of this building too. He has been ordered to serve his notice period at home - a fact that struck every source in Sars as very odd.

Yet, Matlwa tried his best to convince Scorpio on Friday that he has "resigned on my own accord".

"I spoke to [Moyane], we agreed to part amicably....