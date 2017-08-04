South Africa: Op-Ed - ANC Cannot Vote in Favour of an Anti-Zuma Motion That Would Collapse Government

analysis

The ANC must never allow current irritations to blind us to act in a manner that destroys everything we have built over the past 23 years. By ANC Chief Whip JACKSON MTHEMBU.

The ANC Caucus felt it important to clarity why the ANC will be voting against this DA-sponsored motion to remove the President of the Republic of South Africa. This coming motion has generated much debate and public interest hence we saw it desirable to upfront clarity our stance on this motion and respond to pronouncements by the opposition on this matter.

First and foremost, we are not blind to the grievances raised by our people including our partners in the Tripartite Alliance about the state of affairs in government. The cabinet reshuffle; the country's downgrading to junk investment status; the leaked emails regarding the notorious Gupta family influence on government and state capture have been raised as serious and legitimate concerns.

The Unburdening Report by the South African Council of Churches (SACC), The No Room to Hide dossier by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), the Betrayal of the Promise report by the State Capacity Research Project and the Public Protectors' State of Capture report have rightfully caused...