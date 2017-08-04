South Africa: Dullah Omar's Family Distance Themselves From Pro-Zuma March in Cape Town

analysis

In a blow to the pro-Zuma faction of the ANC in the Western Cape which planned to march in support of the President next week, the family of the country's first minister of justice, Dullah Omar, have distanced themselves from the region named after Omar and have formally written to the NEC to request that his name be removed from the ANC Cape Town Metro Region with immediate effect. By MARIANNE THAMM.

Four days after the ANC's NEC set aside a Western Cape provincial executive committee decision to disband the leadership of the party's metro region, named after Omar, the late minister of justice's family have issued a hard-hitting statement distancing itself from the faction.

The statement was issued by the Omar's sister, Latifa Omar, on behalf of the family and follows an announcement by the region named after Omar that it would be marching in support of President Jacob Zuma ahead of the vote of no confidence on 8 August.

"We firstly wish to place on record that no consultation with the family took place regarding the naming of the region after Dullah Omar. We considered it churlish at the time to take up the matter with the region....