Africa: Friends of the Global Fight Commends Confirmation of Amb. Mark Green As USAID Administrator

Washington — Friends of the Global Fight Against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Friends) commends the confirmation of Amb. Mark Green as the 18th Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Green will oversee USAID's lifesaving development programs, including the U.S. government's critical role in the global fights against tuberculosis (TB) and malaria.

"Friends is very pleased Mark Green has been confirmed as USAID Administrator, and we very much look forward to working with him," said Chris Collins, President of Friends. "As a former ambassador to Tanzania, Mark understands the important role U.S. foreign assistance plays in combatting epidemics and advancing American values abroad. His experience and political insight will provide guidance in continuing U.S. leadership to end infectious disease killers through USAID and its partnership with the Global Fund."

As USAID administrator, Green will direct the nation's foreign assistance to encourage safe and stable societies, put an end to preventable child and maternal deaths, and support global health initiatives, including U.S. TB programs and the U.S. President's Malaria Initiative.

Most recently, Green served as President of the International Republican Institute. Prior to this role, he served as the U.S. ambassador to Tanzania where he oversaw some of the largest U.S.-led development programs. Before serving as an ambassador, Green was elected to Congress as a representative from Wisconsin where he helped craft President George W. Bush's groundbreaking global health initiative, the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

"TB is the leading infectious disease killer in the world, and we welcome the opportunity to work with Mark Green in maintaining the efficient, collaborative relationship between USAID and the Global Fund to tackle both TB and malaria," said Jonathan Klein, Board Chair of Friends and Co-founder and Chairman of Getty Images. "Mark's leadership on global health and foreign assistance will support economic opportunity and our own health security here in the U.S."