4 August 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Angie Motshekga Meets Klipspruit West Community to Resolve School Impasse

The Minister of Basic Education, Mrs Angie Motshekga, has noted with appreciation, the resolution reached between the Gauteng Department of Education and the community of Eldorado Park regarding the matter affecting Klipspruit West Secondary School.

The Gauteng Department of Education and the community of Eldorado Park have been engaged in talks to resolve the matter, which had resulted in the shutting down of the school and subsequent violent protests in the area.

The Minister has been monitoring the situation and appreciates the work done by the Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi and his team thus far.

Minister Motshekga would like to meet with stakeholders and the Eldorado Park Steering Committee as early as next week to find solutions over the concerns that have been raised.

However, Minister Motshekga will only agree to the meeting provided the disruption of teaching and learning, as well as the violent protest cease forthwith.

Minister Motshekga is awaiting a report from the Gauteng Department of Education in order to better understand the issues that have led to the protest. It is anticipated that the report will be given to the Minister on Tuesday, 8 August 2017.

The Minister has appealed to the community and those leading the protest in particular, to desist from violence and opt for dialogue towards resolving the impasse, and has called upon everyone to focus on restoring teaching and learning in the affected schools while talks continue.

The department has noted the many days of teaching and learning lost due to the ongoing disruptions. The Province will need to put in place a catch up plan to recover the lost contact time.

Issued by: Department of Basic Education

