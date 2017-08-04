South Africa: Labour On Campaign to Pay Ex-Mineworkers Their Benefits in Thaba-Nchu, 7 to 11 Aug

press release

The Department of Labour's Unemployment Insurance Fund will be embarking on a campaign to pay ex-mineworkers their benefits. These are the unemployment benefits which are yet to be claimed by ex-mineworkers from the Fund.

The campaign will therefore be held in Thaba-Nchu and will also cater for surrounding areas such as Hobhouse, Excelsior, Tweespruit and Verkeerdevlei. Of critical importance to note is the fact that this special project is only earmarked for ex-mineworkers who worked in the mines from 1983 until the 01st April 2002.

This will be a week-long campaign, save for the 09th of August 2017 which is a public holiday. The campaign will be held at Barolong Hall in Thaba-Nchu from the 07-11 August 2017 and ex-mineworkers from the above mentioned towns who meet the set criteria are therefore urged to come and apply for their benefits.

Following the People's Assembly held in Mbhizana, Eastern Cape where a motion was tabled in the National Assembly on 19 September 2007 that Parliament was to establish a committee that will look at issues of the Ex-Mineworkers Union, an Ad-hoc Committee of Parliament was established with the following Terms of Reference;

To investigate matters raised in submissions from the Ex-mineworkers Union;

To consider records, reports and submissions by stakeholders previously involved;

To recommend points to assist in addressing their concerns relating to payment of compensation and outstanding unemployment benefits.

Born out of this was a special project to pay UIF benefits to all eligible ex-mineworkers, as stipulated above. These ex-mineworkers are therefore called upon to heed our call and come in their numbers to apply for these benefits.

It is required of an individual claimant to bring along all or any of the following documents for officials to verify the authenticity of the claim and ascertain whether or not you indeed worked in the mines during the said period;

Reference book (old identity document)

Employer/Access cards (Makhuluskop)

Pay slip

Old blue cards

Ex-mineworkers from Botshabelo were afforded an opportunity to apply early this year and a total of 5072 applications were received with a mere 361 rejected so far. A whooping R2.2 million has already been paid thus far in the Free State province only, and more payments are still to be made.

For further details please contact the undersigned.

Issued by: Department of Labour