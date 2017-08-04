South Africa: KZN Health MEC to Make Submissions On Cancer Crisis

The Democratic Alliance staged a picket outside the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Friday, ahead of a special health portfolio committee meeting about the province's oncology crisis.

Health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo is due to address the meeting and to make submissions to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) regarding the province's failure to treat its cancer patients.

"This special meeting is frankly long overdue," DA MP and health spokesperson Patricia Kopane said.

"More than 300 cancer patients tragically lost their lives because of the apparent negligence of MEC Dhlomo and the provincial and national health departments," she said.

She called for Dhlomo to be held accountable for his role in the crisis.

"Officials in the province have tried to block our attempts to hold the guilty parties accountable. The DA, however, remains resolute," she said.

On July 26, the DA failed to lay charges of culpable homicide against Dhlomo and Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi at the Point police station in central Durban, apparently due to legal complications.

Instead, the DA met senior police officials and an inquiry was opened into the province's health crisis.

The KwaZulu-Natal health department currently does not have any oncologists in the province. The SAHRC stated in a report that the department had failed its cancer patients.

Source: News24