South Africa: Two to Undergo Two Life Imprisonment Sentences for Rape

press release

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit has welcomed the sentencing and conviction of Mzukisi Bonani (29) to two life imprisonment by the Bhisho High Court yesterday (03 August 2017).

The conviction follows after the accused sexually assaulted a 98-year-old woman from Gobozana Location, Tamara outside King Williams Town. The incident occurred in June 2016 when two suspects entered the house and robbed the victim of her money and sexually assaulted her. They were arrested and appeared at the Zwelitsha Magistrate's Court in June 2016 and did not apply for bail. Both suspects were arrested and the other one, Lusanda Songelwa, (32) pleaded guilty and was sentenced in June 2017 to seventeen (17) years for rape, five years (5) for robbery and three years (3) for housebreaking. The second suspect did not plead guilty and his case continued at Bhisho High Court. Yesterday, Mzukisi Bonani was sentenced to two (2) life imprisonment for rape, fifteen (15) years for robbery and three (3) years for housebreaking.

The FCS Commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Zithulele Mahlambeni, welcomed the sentence handed down to the suspect. He thanked the investigating officer's dedication and thorough investigation that ensured justice prevailed. This sends a strong message to all the perpetrators of crime and those who sexually assault people will be arrested and brought before court.