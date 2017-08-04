South Africa: Minister Malusi Gigaba Orders Forensic Investigation Into Tegeta Report

press release

The Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba has directed National Treasury to undertake a forensic investigation into the Tegeta report which was handed over to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA). DG signed off for the forensic investigation on the 26th of July 2017.

Treasury has reviewed the enforceability of the report and the report sent to SCOPA still stands.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said that governance and accountability at State Owned Enterprises remained a priority.

Issued by: National Treasury