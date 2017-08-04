4 August 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Greenville Port Gains ISPs Compliance Level 1

By David A. Yates

NPA Managing Director David F. Williams

After a careful review, meeting the guidelines and procedures pursuant to the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code (ISPS), the West African Maritime Security Consultancy (WAMSEC) has certified the Port Facility Security Assessment (PFSA) and Port Facility Security Plan (PFSP) of the Samuel Alfred Ross Port in Greenville, Sinoe County.

A press release issued last evening in Monrovia by the National Port Authority (NPA), said the Greenville Port now has international best practice, and is in full compliance with the ISPS Code Regime, particularly X1-2 Chapter 16.3-3.15 and 16.4 respectively.

The NPA release indicated that in keeping with the Safety of Life at Sea Convention (SOLAS), the management of the NPA instituted an alternative security arrangement, approved by the designated authority that conducted the Port Facility Security Assessment.

According to the release, NPA Managing Director David F. Williams explained that the Port of Greenville was originally constructed in 1964 by the African Fruit Company, a German Concession, to facilitate agriculture operations in banana cultivation up to the exportation of timbers as the key export.

He said the port for the first time got certificated and certified as an International Ship and Port Security, thus making it to gain Security Level 1 status consistent with the ISPS Code.

The ISPS Code is a set of measures to enhance the security of ships and port facilities. It was developed in response to the perceived threats to ships and port facilities after the 9/11 attacks in the United States and it provides a framework through which ships and port facilities can co-operate to detect and deter acts which pose a threat to maritime security.

He said the port was officially dedicated on December 11, 1964, by former President William R. Tolbert.

The Samuel A. Ross Port of Greenville is Liberia's third largest seaport with huge potential that is poised to become a beacon of hope for revenue generation, job creation and other associated economic dividends for the entire southeastern region, he added.

"This is another historical legacy for the Liberian seaport sector for the first time in more than half a century," said Williams.

