Liberia: Cuttington University Graduates 727 Students Tomorrow

The Episcopal Church run Cuttington University (CU) situated in Suakoko District, Bong County will on Friday and Saturday graduate 727 students in various professional disciplines.

Dr. Theodore V. K. Brown, Vice President for Academic Affairs, said the graduate school, which is run on the school's main campus in Suakoko, will put out 363 students from different disciplines on Friday, August 4, beginning at 10 a.m.; and around 2 p.m., the Cuttington Junior College, which operates in Kakata, Margibi County will put out 46 students earning associate degrees in various fields of study. On Saturday, August 5, the Monrovia-run Cuttington School of Graduate and Professional Studies is expected to graduate 318 with Master's degrees.

Dr. Brown said beginning at 10 a.m. today, Dr. Deborah Harmon Hines will serve as convocation speaker at the first graduation program. Dr. Hines, an African-American, is a professor emeritus of the University of Massachusetts Medical School in the United States. Hines worked with the Episcopal Church in Liberia and the AM Dogliotti School of Medicine at the University of Liberia for several years.

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, UBA Liberia CEO Olalekan Balogun and Dr. Deborah Harmon Hines will deliver keynote addresses at Cuttington's commencement exercises.

Also, at 2 p.m., the managing director and chief executive officer of the United Bank for Africa (UBA)-Liberia, Olalekan Balogun, will deliver the keynote address at the Cuttington Junior College graduation program on the CU main campus.

Dr. Brown told the Daily Observer via mobile phone that President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf will serve as keynote speaker on Saturday at the Cuttington School of Graduate and Professional Studies' Master's program on the school's main campus in Suakoko beginning at 10 a.m.

Cuttington University was relocated to central Liberia from Cape Palmas, Maryland County, southeastern Liberia in 1948, but instructional classes began in 1949. Since that time, the school has graduated thousands, some of who are contributing their professional quotas to humanity in Liberia and around the world.