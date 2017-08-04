Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Addresses Wamz Finance Ministers, Cbl Governors Today

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is expected to meet delegates attending the ongoing Statutory Meetings of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors of the West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ) today, Friday, August 4.

Also to make a special statement, according to the MFDP release, are the President of the Economic Community of West African States, Marcel de Souza, and Dr. Momodou Kargbo, Minister of Finance and Economic Development of Sierra Leone.

The Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia, Mr. Milton A. Weeks, and the Director-General of the West African Monetary Institute will also speak during the 35th meeting of the WAMZ Committee of Governors of Central Banks on August 3.

At the conclusion of the meetings, West African Central Bank Governors will consider the report of the 41st meeting of the Technical Committee and the 12th Report of the activities of the WAMZ College of Supervisors to be followed by a presentation on the Regional Integration Platform.

The 38th meeting of the WAMZ Council of Ministers and Governors of Central Banks will be held at the Central Bank of Liberia today, August 4, during which WAMZ Committee of Governors of Central Banks will consider the Report of the 35th Meeting of the WAMZ Committee of Central Bank Governors and the WAMZ Convergence Council of Ministers and Governors.

The WAMZ Statutory Meetings commenced at the Central Bank of Liberia from July 27, 2017 through August 4. WAMZ meetings are held bi-annually by member states of the regional group on a rotational basis and convened by the West African Monetary Institute (WAMI). WAMZ aims to establish a monetary union and a West African Central Bank.