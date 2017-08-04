South Africa: 'Elect Us to Stop the Marginalization' - ANC's Alex Cummings

The standard bearer of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Alexander B. Cummings, has told a large gathering in Greenville, Sinoe County that southeastern counties will no longer be marginalized if they elect him president. Mr. Cummings said bad roads and lack of basic infrastructure, including electricity and pipe-borne water in the southeast, are enough to prove the marginalization of the region. The ANC political leader said it is obvious that the country's 170 years of independence does not match her development; therefore, "only change can bring development and create jobs."

Speaking on Wednesday night in Touh Community Hall, Butaw Junction, and in Greenville City Hall, both in District #1, he called on partisans and sympathizers to vote for Mr. B. Geplaye Nyensuah, a representative aspirant for the Butaw District #1 seat in the House. Mr. Nyensuah is contesting against Rep. Jefferson Kanmoh, who is seeking his third term. Geplaye is the junior brother of former Deputy Health Minister for Epidemics, Tolbert Nyensuah.

"If we keep electing the same people our lives won't change... if you want your life to change, for a better road, good health facilities and schools, you have to elect a new president and vice president for change, and also representative aspirant Nyensuah," Cummings said. "Elect us to stop the marginalization for better lives... because you deserve a better Liberia."

The gathering recited after Mr. Cummings: "I believe in myself, I believe in Liberia, I believe we deserve a better Liberia, a better Butaw, I believe if we work together, work harder and elect different leaders we can have a better Butaw and Liberia."

Also, during the formal program marking the ANC District #1 rally and a special welcome of its standard bearer to Sinoe County, Greenville City Mayor Tito Seton thanked the people of the county for waiting for about nine hours for the arrival of the ANC and its standard bearer, who entered Greenville by 9:31pm. Mr. Seton said the road condition, which delayed the ANC delegates, is a testimony of their marginalization, and urged the ANC that if elected it must prioritize the southeast to improve the lives of the people. "The roads are very bad and we hope as a son of the southeast if elected you will come to our help," Seton said.

Earlier, on Thursday morning, the United Grebo Association in Sinoe County presented kola nuts, pepper and a white chicken in a brief welcome ceremony. Mr. Cummings and his wife, Teresa, participated in the breaking and eating of the kola.

The supervising principal of Sinoe County, Cheslie Mennoh, presented a statement to the ANC standard bearer asking for the establishment of a library, a laboratory and more schools. Mr. Moses Koffa, Speaking on behalf of the ANC Youth Movement in Sinoe County, asked the ANC to help enhance their efforts in the October 10 campaign and erect youth and technical centers.