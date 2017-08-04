4 August 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Consider Liberia a 'Common Denominator'

Tagged:

Related Topics

The leadership of the Center for the Promotion of Intellectual Development (CENPID) yesterday called on representatives of political parties to consider Liberia as their 'common denominator' that must come first above all else during and after the elections.

This phase, according to the CENPID release, means Liberians must remain united, taking into consideration the development agenda.

The CENPID call comes in the wake of the ongoing official campaign, which authorities at the National Elections Commission (NEC) declared officially opened on Monday, July 31, and will end at midnight on October 8.

The advocacy and intellectual group believes that as the representatives and presidential elections draw nearer, Liberians, especially the youth, should conduct themselves in an orderly manner void of confusion to determine the future of the country for the next six years.

The release said the creation of multiple political parties in the country is healthy for the country's democracy.

While the group welcomes political pluralism, it warned that opposing parties should remain cognizant of the multiplicity of political parties, adding that multi-party democracy is a good sign for Liberia's peace.

CENPID called on stakeholders, including the electorates, to avoid confusion and violence, which have the undertone of creating chaos during and after the elections.

The release said that as Liberia prepares to go to the polls, " all citizens should be aware of their role as voters who are expected to vote their conscience and consider Liberia as the only beacon of hope."

Liberia

Forced Into Cook Shop - Liberian Presidential Candidate Denied Use of County Town Hall

Alexander Cummings was calm as he listened to Mark G. Swen, Development Superintendent issue an apology Thursday. "We… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.