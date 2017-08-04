Gambia: Badibunka Releases New Song Poised to Penetrate Senegambian Market

Fast rising Gambian star- Badibunka is poised promote his music beyond the boundaries of The Gambia, with the recent released of his new song featuring Assan Njie.

The new song dubbed 'Mbukanoise' was recorded, mastered and mixed at Shy Boy Production. It represent one his best creative artworks this year.

Speaking at a recent press briefing, Badibunka disclosed that he conceived the idea and decided to invite the Senegalese star into the studio in the country where the song was recorded.

The song, he went on, is an afro manding beat and is part of quest to promote his music across the boundaries.

While he keeps his eyes connected to expanding his music across countries, Badibunka is optimistic that his next project will be to feature a Malian artiste.

Badibbunka rapid rise to stardom came following the release of his first album titled 'Jambasangsang' which was a great success. Since then he has not relented on his laurel in pushing his music to all corners of the country.

He however assured fans that his forthcoming album will even record more success than the previous one. "I was born to do music. I do teach and preach and I don't sing nonsense, my lyrics are conscious. Thanks to all those people who are behind me - still keep the faith I am still going to give you good music that will entertain and educated you." he told What's On in an earlier interview.