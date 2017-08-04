Gambia: Promising Start for Sukuta Defending Champions

2016 Sukuta 'nawettan' defending champions, Jah Guide FC, on Wednesday won their first game against Nema SU FC in a match played at the town's sports complex.

The game was a tough encounter for Nema SU FC who are new-comers to the Sukuta competition, after losing 1-0 to Jah Guide.

In a post-match interview with Observer Sports, Dodou Sanneh, Jah Guide FC head coach attributed his side's success to hard work.

"I don't want my team to be like other defending champions who will carry trophies and relegate or perform poorly next season. We are back to compete and our every game is a do or die," he shared with this reporter.

For his part, the head coach of Nema SU FC, Mohammed Kurbally, was full of praises for his boys, despite the defeat and promised a better result in their next game.

In other game, Riders FC on Tuesday defeated Mamaland FC 3-0 in their opening game of the 2017 nawettan. Cherno Sey, Sanna Darboe and Lamin Sanneh were the goal scorer for Riders FC

Riders FC Coach Nyima Jobe commended his players for securing the maximum points in their first game, while hoping for a successful campaign for his side.

Papis Mbye is the head coach of Mamaland FC and he was quite disappointed with the final result.