Gambia: Celebrating Global Breastfeeding Week

The Gambia joins the rest of the world to mark and celebrate what has become one of the most important events in the history of promotion and protection of rights and welfare of women and children across the globe.

August 1-7 is annually celebrated as world breastfeeding week with themes on various subject matters, depending on prevailing circumstances affecting the world of women and children, we proudly called future leaders.

This year's theme is: "Sustaining Breastfeeding Together" anchored on objectives of taking stocks for achievements and challenges faced by women and children, especially on matters relating to effective and efficient breastfeeding for nursing mothers in all sectors of lives, including both formal and informal employment.

Women reproductive health, sustainable development, survival, nutrition, food security, poverty reduction among other issues constitutes key elements for celebration of the weeklong global women affairs.

Every celebration of the global breastfeeding week, keeps adding colours and this year is not an exception as affirmed in the number of commitments, pledges and support received and continue to be received from both domestic and global partners through various format and platforms.

Such inspired support and commitments came from United Nations System in the Gambia, the European Union and government of The Gambia under the leadership of President Adama Barrow among others, which all confirmed the importance of women towards achieving sustainable human development throughout the world.

Beside celebrations of the week, statistics from World Health Organisation and other health related institutions across the world indicated the importance of breastfeeding, especially within the first six to seven months of a child.

Evidence also pointed out benefits of effective breastfeeding for both mother and child, as it's said to be amongst the most important foundation for the child through provision of healthy balance diet contained in the beast milk of the mother. Other benefits for the mother relates to prevention of certain medically confirmed diseases occasioned from lack of effective and efficient breast feeding for the mother.

This and many others left the globe with no option than creating conducive environment for mothers such as maternity leave for working mothers, paternal leave for fathers with the objectives of complementing mothers at homes with new born babies.