Gambia: Alleged Money Laundering Case Adjourned

Photo: Public Domain Pictures

Symbol of justice

The alleged money laundering trial involving Mariama Jatta and Oumie Jaiteh Thursday failed to progress at Banjul Magistrates Court due to the absence of the defence counsel.

The case was set for cross-examination of the sixth prosecution witness, Ishiaka Camara.

Under trial before Principal Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie, Mariama Jatta and Oumie Jaiteh are charged on two counts of money laundering.

Sergeant Fadera, the prosecuting officer argued that this was the second time the defence counsel was absent for continuation of cross-examination of his witness who, he said is a civil servant.

Lawyer L.S. Camara, who appeared for the defence, revealed that the actual attorney was out of the court jurisdiction and informed the court that he would be taking over the case. He applied for the court to grant him a short date.

The case was adjourned to 11th August.