Gambia: Sesdo Congress Rescheduled for Tomorrow

Serrekunda East Sports Development Orgazisation (SESDO) stakeholders will come under one roof tomorrow, Saturday for the third time to elect a new executive.

The previous two convergences had end up in shambles, leaving stakeholders dispatched without any positive outcome.

Serrekunda East has for the past years been engulfed in power crisis, with stakeholders accusing the Saikou Bah-led executive of incompetency, corruption and maladministration. On the other hand, the executive has constantly maintained they are innocent.

Several investigation were launched into the crises with a view of coming out with lasting solution.

The latest to conclude their investigation, which vindicates that of the National Sports Council's investigation come, is the National Assembly Select Committee on sport.

A purported phone call from Hon. Alhagie S. Darboe, chairman of the National Assembly Select Committee on Sports, was said to have asked for the postponement of the elective congress. The news was not a welcome one by majority of the stakeholders in the jam-packed KMC Hall, leaving the hall in disarray as war-of-words began to ensue among the stakeholders.

Modou Lamin Badgie of the KM Sports Committee who chaired the postponed congress told Observer Sports that he had received a phone call from the chairman of the National Assembly Select Committee on Sports, Hon. Alhagie S. Darboe, who had asked for the postponement of the congress because the committee had received a petition from SK East regarding the dissolution of the SESDO Committee and also taken certain measures to suspend the committee. "They [Assembly Select Committee] wants to mount an investigation and therefore, wanted us to suspend the congress and they will call us [stakeholders] the soonest to discuss over the matter."

After concluding their findings, the National Assembly Select Committee on sport recommends that, an elective congress should be held without any further delay to enable the 'nawettan' football to kick off.

The committee also recommends that, the delegates to the congress should be the existing 33 clubs as confirmed (32 football clubs and 1 Basketball Club) with two delegates per club each a voting right;

The National Assembly Select Committee chaired by Hon. Alhagie S. Darboe further recommends that the 2013, 2014, and 2015 Audit report prepared by an independent Auditor of KMC should be subjected to the consideration and adoption of the congress delegates.

It added that, it is the responsibility of the SESDO executive committee to present the 2016 and 2017 activities and financial reports;

"Until otherwise removed by the congress delegates, the SESDO executive members are entitle to contest the congress; since the mandate of the executive has ended in June 2017, KMSC should organize congress and present the reports as direct by NSC. The delegates have to decide whether to review the constitution or consider and adopt the already revised one; SESDO executive, the petitioner should take responsibility of funding of the re-scheduled congress; and National Sports Council should ensure that the constitution of the zones and associations are of standard," the committee recommends.

It is hoped that tomorrow's congress would go on smoothly and a new executive elected for the development of the zone and its athletes.