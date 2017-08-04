Gambia: Technicians End Training On Hydrocarbon Management

At least 150 technicians recently concluded a three-week capacity building on air condition and refrigeration management at The Gambia Technician Training Institute (GTTI).

The training was sponsored by the National Environmental Agency in collaboration with UNIDO. The two institutions in recent past are actively engaged in the series of technology transfer to technicians and entrepreneurs in the Refrigeration and Air Conditioning sector (RAC) of The Gambia.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Jahou S. Faal, director general of GTTI said the move was part of GTTI's fulfillment of its mandate to address the middle-level manpower needs of The Gambia, saying the GTTI as a technical, vocational education and training (TVET) training provider in the country has been closely partnering with NEA with regard to training on refrigeration and air conditioning for close to two decades.

She indicated that the RAC unit under the engineering department is equipped with standard tools and equipment to carry out practical exercises in residential and small commercial refrigeration applications.

According to her, the promotion of the national friendly gas for Refrigeration and Air Conditioning application is part of a contract signed between GTTI and UNIDO to embark on awareness raising campaign so as to build the capacities of technician and entrepreneurs.

The project, she went on, choses technicians and entrepreneurs as key targets in the whole awareness campaign bearing in mind that these two groups are engaged in commercial application of ozone depleting substances, the use of which this project stands to discourage.

"Since last year, training was extended to a targeted number of 150 RAC technicians including this group as the last batch trained in the management of hydrocarbon and CO2 as provided for in the contract," she added.

For his part, Momodou L.B.S. Drammeh, chairperson GTTI, said the forum availed them the opportunity to familiarize themselves with modern tools and equipment supplies.

Omar S. Bah, on behalf of director Academic at National Environmental Agency, said the training also accorded the technicians the opportunity to learn and adopt good practices in the use of natural refrigerants now recommended as alternative to the use of hydro chloroform carbon (CHFCS).

Bah maintained that GTTI in fulfilling one of the desired outcomes of the innovation and enterprise efforts, is build the capacity of technicians in the RAC sector to be able to manage these modern tools and equipment.