Gambia: Papa Gassama-Named Nema Nawettan Tourney Final Is Sunday

Nema Football Committee 'nawettan' football final is slated for this Sunday. The tournament is named after Gambia and Africa's best referee Bakary Papa Gassama.

The two teams to play the final are Malmo FC and Middle Bi to be played at the Nema Football Field.

Speaking to Observer Sports ahead of the final, Papa Gassama expressed pride in the committee's decision in naming the tournament after him.

"It did not come to me as a surprise because this is not the first time that such a competition is named after me, even if they are not named after me am always remembered which I am very grateful to", Gassama disclosed.

He underscored the importance of grassroots football, adding that the young players of the country have a brighter future.