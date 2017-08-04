4 August 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Detective Officer Mistaken for Thief, Beaten Severely By Youths in Urr

By Momodou Jawo

A Detective officer, Corporal Momodou Bah, attached at the Basse Police Station who went to visit a friend at ToubaYoppa was beaten severely by the youths of JahKunda village in Wulli West District of the Upper River Region (URR), who mistook him for a thief.

Corporal Bah was later admitted at the Yerro Bawol Health Centre but at the time of gathering this report, he was already discharged from hospital.

Our source disclosed that Corporal Bah was visiting a friend at the village. "In fact, I can tell you that, when the youths started shouting; thief! Thief! Thief! Bah identified himself to them as a security personal. He in fact removed his warrant card to show it to the youths but they insisted and advanced towards him and started beating him".

Our source added that the police in the region arrested two people in connection with the incident, while others are on the run.

"The people of Jah Kunda are used to such kind of attitude of beating security officers," our source added, while recalling that an officer of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency The Gambia (DLEAG) was also beaten by the youths of Jah Kunda sometimes back.

He therefore, called on the authorities concern to do something about this before it leads to disaster.

The Daily Observer contacted the public relations officer (PRO) of The Gambia Police Force (GPF) Inspector Foday Conta, who confirmed the story to our reporter. He said the police officer attached at the Basse CID Unit went to visit a friend at Touba Yoppa village, adding that when he was coming back, his motorbike had a breakdown and he decided to stop at Jah Kunda.

PRO Conta explained that when the CID officer stopped at Jah Kunda, there was a man who saw him and mistook him as a thief and started shouting; thief! thief! which eventually resulted to mob of youth who came out and started beating him seriously. He added that, some youths were arrested and they are currently remanded at the Janjangbureh Prison in the Central River Region pending trial.

