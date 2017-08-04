Gambia: Last 'Set-Settal' Was Purposely to Sabotage KMC - Mayor Colley

The lord mayor of the Kanifing Municipality, Yankuba Colley, yesterday told journalists in a press conference at his office that the recent National Cleansing Exercise locally known as set-settal, was purposely to sabotage his council.

He stressed that the exercise was politically motivated; for he is considered as the main opposition of the new government. "My team and I did our level best to ensure that the set-settal was a success, despite the fact that it was not to our advantage," Mayor Colley said.

He disclosed that the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) pleaded with the National Environment Agency (NEA) to halt the National Cleansing exercise for some time to ensure that the huge trash at hand is cleared, "On the contrary, they went ahead and announced it for reasons best known to them, but I believe it was to sabotage me as an individual," he stated.

The KMC mayor complained that NEA's participation only stops on the day of the exercise, while the municipality spends over D350, 000 after every set-settal to get rid of the trash packed on the highway, hence majority of his workforce in charge of waste collection consist of the old age.

Colley noted that they are always compelled to spend such amount of money thus military personnel are presently volunteering to help dump the waste scattered around and will hopefully be done with it today.

Mayor Colley called on the NEA to ensure that they have enough human resource and consult with the council before organising future set-settals. "If this is done, KMC would not face the repercussion of upcoming cleansing exercises."

He, however, challenged the general public to set aside political affairs when it comes to national development, and work as a team during national activities such as the set-settals, as it is for the cleanliness and healthiness of the entire populace.

Regarding the issue of Bakoteh dumpsite, Mayor Colley denied that his municipality received cash from any institution, group or individual to develop the place, noting that all contracts were directly signed by the government.