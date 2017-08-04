Gambia: Coach Sise Invites 37 Players for Training Ahead of Wafu

In preparation for the WAFU Cup of Nations in Ghana next month, the newly appointed head coach of the CHAN Team, Coach Omar Sise has invited 37 players for pre-selection training. The team started training on Thursday at the Goal Project with 26 players turning for the first training session.

Speaking to Observer Sports on his appointment to take charge of the team for the WAFU Tournament, Sise reacted: "It is an excitement because I am always available and ready to serve my country. I am always ready to work."

Sise's appointment came a week after the Junior Scorpions woeful exit in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) Qualifier to Mali under Coach Alhagie Sarr, after the side's 4-0 lost and thus ending their hopes to appear at the 2018 edition in Kenya.

Omar's first assignment is the WAFU Cup of Nations to be hosted by Ghana in September. He would be assisted by Abdoulie Bojang. The Gambia Football Federation says Omar will still retain his job as Under 20 coach.

Despite going into the tournament as underdogs, Sise guided The Gambia to the final against host Senegal in the 2015 WAFU competition in Ndar, Senegal. That final ended in shambles on with the hosts Senegal crowned champions after their neighbours and arch rivals, The Gambia were disqualified.

The match ended in a goalless after 90 minutes, but The Gambia refused to play the mandatory extra time, claiming they were told that penalties would decide the winner in the event of a tie.

The referee ordered for extra time to be played but The Gambia maintained their stance and Senegal were awarded the win.

The match official's decision automatically disqualified The Gambia from the competition. The Gambia's disqualification saw Liberia finished second behind champions Senegal and Guinea-Bissau occupied third place in the classifications.

"We made the mistake during the technical meeting where it was stated that if it's a tie after normal time, penalties will decide the winner - but we realised that the tournament's regulations require extra time and we engaged the Gambian side after normal time but they refused to play", Gambian-born WAFU Secretary Jammeh Bojang was quoted to have told reporters.

Sise told Observer Sports that he has decided to invite some former U-20 players to be blended with the current CHAN Team players. Omar Sise was in charge of The Gambia U-20 team that was narrowly edged out by Guinea Conakry in the 2016 qualifiers for the Zambia U-20 tournament

According to him, he was in upbeat mood ahead of the WAFU tournament, where Gambia will play the opening game against host Ghana on 9th September. The first round of the tournament is knockout, while the second round would be in group phase.