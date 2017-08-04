4 August 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: 2017 Dakar General Assembly a Huge Success Says Rotarian Dr Kalala

By Olimatou Coker

The chartered president of Rotary Club of Brusubi/Serrekunda has described the 2017 General Assembly of Rotary International held recently in Dakar, Senegal as a huge success.

Dr. Vincent De Moses N.T.N. Kalala averred that the general assembly was basically meant to bring all the Rotarians and Rotractors from various countries under one umber body.

In a recent interview with the Daily Observer, Dr. Kalala, gave an overview of Rotary International and how it was formed, saying the first rotary club was formed on February 23 in 1905 when Attorney Paul Harris convened a meeting of three business acquaintances in downtown Chicago, in United States.

According to him, the international humanitarian organisation, is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who come together to make positive, lasting change in communities at home and abroad. Solving real problems takes real commitment and vision.

"Members of a rotary club are called Rotarians. The purpose of a local rotary club is to connect people who then work together to solve community problems," he added.

The objectives of Rotary Club, he went on, are to encourage and foster the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise and, in particular, to encourage and foster; the development of acquaintance as an opportunity for service; high ethical standards in business and professions; the recognition of the worthiness of all useful occupations; and the dignifying of each Rotarian's occupation as an opportunity to serve society among a host of others.

