Gambian Women Face With Many Breastfeeding Challenges-Health Minister

The minister of Health and Social Welfare (MoHSW) Saffie Lowe-Ceesay has stated that Gambian women are face with many challenges to breastfeeding, among them is long working hours, psychosocial pressure, and inadequate lactation support from male partners at home and in work places. She said that it also included inadequate access to skill breastfeeding counselling and aggressive marketing of breast milk substitutes.

The Health minister made these remarks on Wednesday morning, at a local hotel in Senegambia during the commemoration of World Breastfeeding Week on the theme; "Sustaining Breastfeeding Together".

The Health minister affirmed that despite all these challenges in The Gambia, almost all children have ever been breastfed (99%), however, she said only 52% are breastfed with an hour of birth and 48% are exclusively breastfed (0 to 6 months). Therefore, she said, it is recommended that children be put to the breast immediately or within one hour after birth and that, pre-lacteal feeding be discouraged.

Minister Ceesay added that The Gambia is among the first countries to champion parent friendly workplace, thus, to advocate for breastfeeding friendly workplace among public/private companies and institutions, consequently, to ensure support to breastfeeding working mothers.

For his part, the UNICEF deputy Resident Representative Rupert J. Leighton said recognizing the crucial role of breastfeeding in children's health and development, he was delighted to acknowledge and commend the full commitment of the government of The Gambia for enacting the Breastfeeding Promotion Regulation of 2006. The government also adopted the code of Marketing of Breast Milk Substitutes which promotes exclusive breastfeeding.

UNICEF, he added, would continue to support the government and their partners to ensure that no child or woman is left behind, and that they can all work together to sustain breastfeeding and improve on best practices on breastfeeding in The Gambia. "We must take up the challenge to ensure that all Gambian babies are given the best possible start in life," he noted.

The executive director of National Nutrition Agency (NANA) Pa Modou Phaal spoke at length on the significance of the forum, adding that the importance on exclusive breastfeeding cannot be over emphasized.

"If there is any cultural practise that we are going to abandon, please let it not be exclusive breastfeeding. Let us support and promote exclusive breastfeeding. Each and everyone of us here is a stakeholder, thus let us ensure that our family practise exclusive breastfeeding," he noted.

The government, he went on, is on the right track in terms of providing the relevant policies and programmes for exclusive breastfeeding, therefore, he said it is crucial for them to breastfeed their babies for the betterment of their future.