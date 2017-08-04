Gambia: Sophia Drops New Song

Gambia's finest reggae dancehall diva Sophia has released a new song entitled 'Nye KanuLaye'.

The song, which is currently on high rotations on FM radios, is a love that teaches people how powerful love can be.

Born Sophia Byass, the singer-cum-songwriter is one of the few Gambian females, who is currently making names for herself in virtually a male-dominated dancehall genre.

Her distinctive voice, captivating stage acts and vocal skills continue to earn her huge number of fans each time she takes to the stage.

Despite the stiff competition in the dancehall scene, Sophia was able to survive the heat and continues to blaze the scene like never before.

This has enabled her to become a household name in the country's music scene in recent years. Suffice it to say that she is among new breeds of Gambian artistes that continue to promote positivity thus promoting Gambian dancehall to the fore.

It was due to her strong passion for music that forced her to focus on it at a tender age. Having first started singing at the church in those days, she made a shift to the dancehall scene after realising her potential in that area.

Speaking at a press briefing held at MaCcaesers along Kairaba Avenue, Sophia disclosed that the song is a love song, ephassising that it is not only an empty love song, but a song full of messages on.

"Basically, the song is about a guy I met who is rich and fame, but despite the fact that I am poor he did look at that- meaning he didn't look low upon me, because this guy saw potential in me despite people saying no I am not the type of girl he wants. The guy cares about me no matter what people say about me. Nowadays, in the society we live in people tends to differenciate people by class and stuffs. So the song is sending out a clear message that it doesn't matter what class you come from love can happened anywhere," she added.

The 22-year-old resident of Kanifing Estate was a teacher-turned musician. Having observed that music is one area that she can easily relay positive message into the hearts and minds of people, she immediately took a u-turn to follow her heart's desire.

The song, she went on, teaches people how strong love can be at times, saying it was recorded at Hardcore Production under the watchful eyes of producer RasAskia.

With 15 songs so far, Sophia is upbeat that this new masterpiece will be part of his 'Determination' album coming soon.