Gambia: Nawec Signs 2 Million Euros EPC Contract

The National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) has yesterday, signed an EPC contract of 2million Euros for replacement of an 8.9MW generator at the Brikama II Power Plant at a ceremony held at a local hotel in Kololi.

Speaking at the occasion, Baba S. Fatajo, the managing director of NAWEC stated that this would in no small measure boost the generating capacity in the very short term.

MD Fatajo remarked that this is a significant step in the realization of NAWEC's short term action plans of stabilizing the power supply to the population. "It is gratifying to note that this project will be completed between 6 to 8 months and it is part of the World Bank funded project dubbed Gambia Energy Support Project (GESP) being implemented by NAWEC, at a tune of 2million Euros. Once completed, we will be availed of a brand new Wartsila engine," he disclosed.

The contractor, Wartsila, he said, happens to be the manufacture of this engine and a long standing partner to NAWEC. He told the gathering at the signing ceremony that they have no doubt in their ability to deliver the project within scope and timeline.

He opined that this would serve as a significant boost to the present capacity upon completion; as it would go in no small measure in satisfying the ever increasing demands of their customers.

"We consider electricity as a human right that should be reliable and accessible to all. As a result, I wish to reiterate our continuous resolve to meeting the energy aspirations of our citizenry that they deserve. However, let me also appeal for patience as several efforts being employed by NAWEC and government will soon come to fruition," Fatajo indicated, as he thanked the World Bank group for their timely intervention.

Speaking on behalf of the minister of Petroleum and Energy, the permanent secretary of the said ministry, Mr. Momodou O. Njie stated that this is in line with their set objectives of providing adequate and reliable power supply to the people of this country. He informed the gathering that several carefully chosen strategies were been employed to ensure sustainable and appropriate solutions are provided to the energy challenges.

He noted that all these efforts represent a clarion testimony of government's determination to resolve the energy crisis sooner rather than later.

"Government is resolved to transform NAWEC and make it financially viable, robust and efficient capable of responding to the energy needs and aspirations of the people of The Gambia. Government intends to intensify efforts of renewable energy use through private sector investment, with a view to cutting down on NAWEC's operational cost and make electricity affordable to the population."

Ousseynou Ndiaye, general manager of sales and marketing at Wertsila West Africa and his colleague Christoffer Ek, the area sales manager, project, expressed delight of working with NAWEC, noting that it is important for them to work with The Gambia and were looking forward to more cooperation as well as give support for a whole lifecycle. "We will not spare any commitment to risk our efforts."