4 August 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: St, Big FAA Set for Debut London Concert

Two of Gambia's phenominal artistes are set to thrill their fans in what could be described as their first-ever performance in London, United Kingdom.

The Gambian sensations ST aka 'Brikama Boyo' and Big Faa aka 'Mr Anything', will join one of Senegal's top rated artistes-Wally BallagoSeck and his Rand Daam Band during activities marking Senegambia Cultural Week celebrations in London.

The Senegambia Cultural Week slated for Friday and Saturday 25th and 26th 2017 respectively, is a weeklong event showcasing traditional talents display such as 'Tenabirr', Zimba, 'Masqurade' dances among a host of others.

The event courtesy of Global Properties, Joluv Arts and Yaram Arts, was also supported by Champion Sounds.

Meanwhile, the event, which is highly anticipated by the countless fans of the Gambian duo in that part of the world, is seen as welcome move in promoting our local talents.

In this connection, music pundits further called on corporate institutions to help promote Gambian talents internationally by exposing them to international concerts.

Wish you all the best!

