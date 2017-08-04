Gambia: Coach Tapha Manneh's Liscr Through to Liberian Fa Cup Final

Coach Tapha Manneh's LISCR FC, will lock-horn with ELWA in the final of the Liberia FA cup, scheduled on the 13th August 2017.

On Wednesday, Tapha Manneh's LISCR FC stunned Ketrace FC 3-0 in the second leg of their semifinal encounter. The first leg ended 3-2 in favour of Ketrace FC.

The Gambian international coach is looking for a double this season after having a fantastic season with his boys, with 10 wins and 10 draws in the league and is presently topping the league table with 40 points, with two games remaining. Tapha Manneh needs only two points to be crowned champions of the Liberian Premier League. His next fixture is against Invincible Eleven.

The former Gambia's domestic league side, Gamtel gaffer is already very popular among Liberian football followers