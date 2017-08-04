Gambian Writer Publishes Book On First 100 Days of Coalition Govt - Calls for Support to Print More Copies

A prolific Gambian author, Dr. Seedy Drammeh has recently published a new book entitled: 'The First 100 Days of the Coalition Government; Promoting Justice, Democracy and International Relations.'

The 260 page-book is written as a consequence of concentrated investigation that led to fascinating findings derived from data and pieces of information that were gathered from different credible sources.

This new piece of work added to his previous works make it a total of 28 books, including Coalition 2016, A New Political Era in The Gambia and Political Impasse and Post-Election Peace in The Gambia.

In order to reach the targeted audiences, Drammeh thus launched an appeal for support to enable him print more copies and distribute.

Speaking to the press at his office in Banjul recently, Dr. Seedy Drammeh said following significant achievements registered by the Coalition government in the first 100 days, he decided to put pen-to-paper, looking at Promoting Justice, Democracy and International Relations in the new government.

He revealed that some of the achievements of the coalition government that are captured in the book are the right to express opinions, the right to fair trial process, the right to free media, the right to vote freely and show political belonging, the right to worship in a free setting and The Gambia's move to reconnect with countries and important institutions around the world, including International Criminal Court (ICC) and the Commonwealth.

The book, he went on, also recognized the new government's decision to allow the participation of all political parties, including the APRC in the National Assembly election.

He lamented that the move was a clear manifestation of the Coalition government's determination to uphold the principles of democracy.

The renowned Gambian author averred that the book recognizes the accomplishments in the first 100 days of the Coalition government and many other important developments.

He revealed that a copy of the book was sent to President Adama Barrow and his team for their consideration.

"Because the book talks about important achievements registered by the Coalition government in their first 100 days, I would like support to print more copies to enable lots of people and institutions, including ambassadors and consular corp, ECOWAS, The AU, and the United Nations Security Council to get copies," said Dr. Seedy Drammeh, who is also the Human Resource Manager of Gambia Revenue Authority.