Gambia: Govt. Will Not Sign Any Agreement to Deport Our Citizens Says Interior Minister

The Interior minister has said that no responsible government will sign an agreement to deport her citizens and certainly the government of The Gambia will not sign any agreement to deport her citizens. "We have not done so, and the government will not do so, but what we are going to be involved in is manage migration."

Minister Mai Ahmed Fatty said the development priority of The Gambia today is to create youth employment and so they are not going to participate in any process that will lead towards a mass deportation of Gambian citizens from Europe.

"But all of our citizens who maybe anywhere not just Europe, who may have committed crime, gone through the judicial system and exhausted their legal remedies and are deem to be deported by those courts or legal systems, The Gambia will do everything possible including providing travel documentation for them and facilitating their return," Minister Fatty opined.

Mai Ahmed Fatty, made these remarks on Thursday at his office during an exclusive interview with Daily Observer's Omar Wally, who asked if the government of The Gambia sign an agreement to deport Gambians from Europe.

He said Gambia government's position on migration has been, to manage migration, adding that what they are seeing are two forms, legal and irregular migration. "With legal migration, there are no issues; the questions have to be with irregular migration."

According to him, there are thousands of Gambians in Europe, many of them stranded there, they have no jobs, no legal documentation to stay and most of them ill-educated and unskilled and they don't have better future in Europe as opposed to the imagination that brought them there.

Interior minister noted that for migration to be sustainable, manage or stop, government has to grow the economy, adding that economic factors are responsible for encouraging people to leave The Gambia. He added that the long term solution is that they have to provide gainful employment for the young people and something substantive about youth employment.

First, he said, "you cannot operate without a policy and when this government came in place, they didn't find any migration policy in place. What the ministry is doing right now is working with our stakeholders, but we have done something, there is an inter-ministerial committee on migration that is there, and we validated a country migration profile and now we are in the process of evolving a migration policy".