East Africa: Crews Spoiling for a Fight in East Africa Safari Classic Rally

Kenyan-born United Kingdom crew of Scott Armstrong and Harpal Sudle are set to compete in the eighth edition of the East African Safari Classic Rally.

The competition is slated for Kenya and Tanzania from November 23 to December 1.

Although the duo will be flying Team Great Britain colours in this year's edition of East Africa Safari Classic Rally, their love and passion for Kenya will come under severe test during the event.

Harpal and Armstrong are no strangers to East Africa Safari Classic Rally.

Harpal, son of long-serving Eldoret Rally's Clerk of Course Sinder Sudle, has been involved in all editions of the competition, but in different capacities since its inception in 2003.

Armstrong, on the other hand, recalls his earliest memory of the old-type Safari with nostalgia - witnessing first-hand the late Shekar Metha drive his Marlboro Datsun PA10 to his third victory in the race back then.

From then on, Armstrong was bitten by the bug. He literally succumbed to the lure of Safari Classic rally and relishes a trip back to Kenya. Despite his technical contribution in servicing Safari Classic machines, Amstrong has never competed in Africa and this will go down as his first outing as a competitor. He was part of the service crew in the 2009 and 2015 editions of the rally when he helped Balvir Grewal and Nick Mason.

Harpal is based in Leeds, UK, but comes from the small town of Eldoret where he got all his experience in rally navigation.

Eldoret is the home of several celebrated long and middle distance Kenyan athletes.

"Dad (Sinder) has been in rallying organisation for a duration spanning over four decades and even mama Sudle was a navigator!" Harpal said adding: "I have done all Classic Safaris in various capacities. The atmosphere, distance and people have been amazing let alone traversing Safari's picturesque routes. My best memory of the Classic Safari is 2007 when I navigated for the first time at an international level."