Kenya: Spectator-Friendly Route Excites Marathoners, Fans

Several factors make this year's world championships marathon special.

For the first time, both men's and women's races will be run on the same day, the men's race Sunday morning and the women's later in the afternoon.

The men start off at 10.55am (12.55pm, Kenyan time) while the women's race will commence at 2pm (4pm, Kenyan time).

Unlike the point-to-point annual London Marathon, the championship marathon races will basically be four, spectator-friendly 10-kilometre loops that allow fans to see the athletes four times in the race. The race begins and ends at the Tower of London with International Association of Athletics Federation President Seb Coe describing the course as "utterly unique."

"The marathon is set to be an unbelievable spectacle within the city. The course is utterly unique and will provide an atmosphere second to none," Coe said at the unveiling of the route.

Kenya's "team leaders" Daniel Wanjiru and Edna Kiplagat will have the psychological edge here, having previously won the London Marathon, with Wanjiru triumphing on his debut here last April.

Wanjiru is looking forward to an easy run since the 10km loop "is like training" for him.

"I was here in London for the marathon in April, but the course this time round is a 10km loop. I will be running as if I'm just training. I'm well prepared for the race and I don't fear anybody," said Wanjiru.

Wanjiru added that he will be happy to see the same fans who supported him in April cheering him on Sunday, which will motivate him more.

"The fans who saw me run in April will be eager to know how I will be running, and I think they will cheer well which will be a boost for us since we will be running as a team," said Wanjiru.

Despite Kenya topping the medals table at the last championships in Beijing two years ago, the men's team did not deliver any marathon medal after Ghirmay Ghebreslassie from Eritrea spoiled the party by winning the gold medal ahead of Ethiopia's Yemane Tsegaye and Solomon Mutai from Uganda. The team is optimistic that this will change and that they could possibly sweep the podium.

Besides having won here before in the big city race, Kiplagat's world championships experience will hold her in good stead. She won the world gold in 2011 (Daegu) and 2013 (Moscow) and is chasing a hat-trick.

"Going back to the streets of London makes me happy because I'm prepared to face the world," she told Saturday Nation.

"My training back home was fine and Sunday being our big day, we have to do our best," said Kiplagat, whose husband Gilbert Koech is also a former city marathon champion.

Others in Kenya's marathon charge are Helah Kiprop, silver medallist in Beijing in 2015, and Commonwealth Games champion Flomena Cheyech.

Besides Wanjiru, Boston Marathon champion Geoffrey Kirui and last year's Mumbai Marathon champion Gideon Kipketer are in the men's team.