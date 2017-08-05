Photo: The Herald

Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai will this Saturday join seven other political party leaders and social movements to launch a widely anticipated coalition pact dubbed MDC Alliance.

The first grand opposition alliance ever in the history of Zimbabwe is expected to topple Zanu PF party which has been rocked by factionalism.

In a statement, MDC-T Presidential spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka Friday said, "Democratic forces in the country are converging to forge a formidable united front in the next election in line with the demand of the people of Zimbabwe."

The Alliance includes MDC led by Welshman Ncube, People's Democratic Party (PDP) led by Tendai Biti, Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) led by Jacob Ngarivhume, Denford Musiyarira of Zanu Ndonga and Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) and the Reverend Gerald Mubaiwa-led Zimbabwe Opposition Political Parties.

National People's Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru will not be part of the Alliance. The former vice president signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with members of the multi-party Coalition for Democrats (CODE) in April.

The process to the formation of the Alliance has not been welcomed by Mujuru recently as she thought the Alliance had come too soon and wanted it to be given more time to settle differences within the parties involved.

"The deadline could have been set but, I realize that what we want as political parties is for us to make sure that our people are satisfied with our expectations," Mujuru said at a press conference recently.

Tsvangirai told journalists at his home early July that coalition talks were supposed to be concluded by the end of July.