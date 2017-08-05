5 August 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

East Africa: Magufuli, Museveni Lay Foundation Stone for Crude Oil Pipeline

Tagged:

Related Topics

Work on the pipeline that will take Uganda's crude oil to export markets has begun after Tanzanian President John Magufuli and his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni laid the foundation stone at Chongoleani, in the port city of Tanga Saturday.

President Museveni arrived in Tanzania on Friday evening for a two-day state visit.

The pipeline, estimated to cost $3.55 billion, will transport Uganda's crude oil from Kabaale, in the western Hoima district, to Chongoleani peninsula, near the Tanga port in Tanzania.

Construction of the 1,445km line is expected to start at different points.

After the ceremony in Tanga, the two leaders are expected to also launch the building project in Hoima at a later date.

According to the project report, the 24-inch diameter pipeline will move 216,000 barrels of oil per day at a cost of $12.2 per barrel.

The pipeline will be pre-heated and covered 1.2 metres underground. There will be temporal facilities such as coating plants and pipe storage yards, access roads, burrow pits, hydro-test dams, a marine terminal and a jetty.

The pipeline is expected to be completed by 2020.

Uganda

Three Arrested in Uganda Over Msando Murder

Police in Uganda say they have impounded a vehicle and arrested a Kenyan and two Ugandans in connection with the murder… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.