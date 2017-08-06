6 August 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Presidential Election - Over 96 Percent Voter Turnout Recorded

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: New Times
(File photo).
By Collins Mwai

The 2017 presidential polls had a total voter turnout of over 96 per cent, according to tally results from the National Electoral Commission.

More than 6.6 million Rwandans voted in the just concluded presidential elections. In the last election in 2010, there slightly over 5 million voters.

This year's polls also had about 1.7 million first-time voters.

The commission concluded tallying the polls results from the Diaspora as well as all the 30 districts, yesterday evening.

During a news conference yesterday, the electoral commission chairperson and executive secretary announced the final provisional results.

The incumbent, President Paul Kagame, won with 98.63 per cent of the vote after 6,650,722 Rwandans cast their ballots in his favour.

Independent Candidate Phillippe Mpayimana garnered came second with 49,117 votes (0.73 per cent) while the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda candidate Frank Habineza trailed with 31,633 votes (0.47 per cent).

According to the law, NEC has up to seven days to officially announce the final results.

The period provides for reviewing the elections results for any inaccuracies or establish details such as the number of spoilt votes.

The NEC Executive Secretary, Charles Munyaneza, said that the commission will not take the 7 days and are likely to make the official announcement by August 8.

Munyaneza said that they have not received any complaints from any of the candidates in regards to the elections process or the results.

He noted that some of the election observers the commission had met earlier, lauded the organization of elections, calmness, security as well as the voter turnout.

Munyaneza added that the commission was satisfied with the election process as well as the conduct of candidates during campaigns and elections.

Follow @ByCollinsMwai

Rwanda

Bruce Melodie On His Experience At the Coke Studio Africa 2017

Rwandan artist Bruce Melodie was chosen to represent Rwanda in the Nairobi based Coke Studio Africa 2017 to sing… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.